Troopers detained 37 people For Drugs And 13 For Illegal Weapons Violations In 6 State Trooper Project

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and members of the 6-State Trooper Project joined to eliminate drugs and illegal firearms from our communities. During the project, troopers detained 37 people for drug offenses and 13 for unlawful firearms possession.

Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also contributed to the enforcement operation. The initiative began on Thursday, March 6, and ran through Saturday, March 8.

Detentions totaled 343 for drug offenses and 78 for illegal weapons breaches.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement alliance dedicated to delivering integrated and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing. A comprehensive breakdown of Ohio enforcement can be obtained here, and the combined results can be viewed here.

