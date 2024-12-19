Top 2 Rare 1967 Quarter Coin Value (Errors List & No Mint Mark Worth hundreds of dollars)

Do you have a 1967 Washington quarter and wonder what it’s worth?

While Washington quarters aren’t rare, they hold historical significance as they honor our nation’s first president, George Washington.

In 1967, the U.S. Mint produced these coins during a period of coin shortage and took steps to prevent collectors from hoarding silver coins for their melt value.

1967 Quarter Value Chart

Mint Mark Good Fine Extremely Fine Uncirculated 1967 No Mint Mark Quarter $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $6,250 1967 SMS Quarter – – – $150

History of the 1967 Quarter

The Washington quarter has a long legacy, first minted in 1932 to celebrate George Washington’s bicentennial. Since then, it has been struck every year.

In the early 1960s, the U.S. faced a coin shortage amidst rising silver prices, prompting many to hoard coins, including Kennedy half dollars, nickels, and pennies. To combat this, the Mint continued producing 1964 coins into 1965, but this depleted the Treasury’s silver reserves.

With silver prices soaring, President Lyndon Johnson halted the use of silver in quarters and nickels. The new coins were made with a copper core and a copper-nickel layer.

To reduce hoarding during the shortage, the Mint struck 1965-1967 coins without mint marks, a practice that resumed in 1968. This absence of mint marks on the 1967 quarter has made it highly collectible. However, this also makes grading these coins more challenging than others.

Features of the 1967 Quarter

Let’s examine the key features of the 1967 quarter and what makes it stand out.

The Obverse of the 1967 Quarter

The obverse showcases a left-facing portrait of President George Washington, with his hair pulled back in a low ponytail, secured by a small ribbon. The word “LIBERTY” is inscribed around the upper rim, and the year “1967” appears around the bottom rim.

To the left of Washington’s portrait, you’ll see the nation’s motto, “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

The Reverse of the 1967 Quarter

Turning the coin over, you’ll see a bold portrait of an American eagle with its wings fully extended. The eagle holds arrows in one talon, symbolizing the nation’s readiness for defense, while an olive branch in the other represents peace.

Around the top rim, the words “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” are inscribed, followed by the motto “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” At the bottom, the coin’s denomination, “QUARTER DOLLAR,” is displayed.

Other Features of the 1967 Quarter

The 1967 quarter is a copper-clad coin, featuring a copper core and an outer layer made of 75% copper and 25% nickel. It weighs 5.67 grams and has a diameter of 24.30 millimeters with a reeded edge.

Since the 1967 quarter lacks a mint mark, it’s impossible to determine its origin from Philadelphia, Denver, or San Francisco.

1967 Quarter Grading

When grading the 1967 quarter, focus on George Washington’s hair. This area is more prone to wear, and its condition can help determine whether the coin is circulated, slightly circulated, or uncirculated.

Uncirculated quarters may be further categorized into cameo or deep cameo. These coins have high contrast between the design and the surface and often feature a brilliant, mirror-like shine.

Cameo (CAM) Washington quarters can fetch up to $2,000, while Deep Cameo (DCAM) coins can be valued at $3,000 or more, depending on their scarcity.

Grade Basal State-1 Fair Very Fair Good (4, 5, 6) Very Good (7, 8, 10) Fine (12, 15) Very Fine (20, 30) Extremely Fine (40) About Uncirculated (50) Mint State (60, 65, 70)

1967 Quarter Value Guides

The U.S. Mint struck about 1,524,031,848 Washington quarters in 1967. Since there are no mint marks, it’s impossible to tell which minting facility produced them.

The large number of 1967 quarters minted during the coin shortage means these quarters are not rare and are readily available. However, most are in circulated condition.

In circulated condition, the 1967 quarter is typically worth around $0.30. In better grades, such as About Uncirculated, they can range from $0.40 to $0.85.

Even coins in mint state aren’t exceptionally valuable. A quarter graded MS61 may be worth around $2.50, but that value can skyrocket to $6,250 for deep cameos and ultra-cameos with frosted surfaces.

1967 Quarter Proof Value

Due to the ongoing coin shortage, the U.S. Mint did not issue standard proof coins in 1967. Instead, it released a special three-coin set containing a quarter, nickel, and dime. Only 1,863,344 of these special mint sets were produced.

These coins were meant for collectors and feature a matte finish with frosted surfaces.

A Washington quarter from the special set, graded PF60, may be worth about $2.50, but coins graded MS69 can reach up to $150.

Rare 1967 Quarter Error List

The 1967 quarter is known for several minting errors that can significantly increase its value, especially in mint state. Here are some of the most valuable errors:

1967 Struck on Nickel Planchet Quarter Error

Some 1967 quarters were struck on five-cent nickel planchets. Since these planchets were smaller than a quarter, a portion of the coin is missing. This error is worth around $130 to $160.

1967 Struck-on Copper Quarter Error

This error occurred when a Type II planchet was struck using a 1967 quarter die. The result is a coin missing part of the rim, with a smooth edge and reddish-brown hue. This rare error is worth between $90 and $150, depending on condition.

1967 Struck on 10-cent Dime Planchet Quarter Error

A dime planchet was mistakenly struck with a quarter die, causing part of the coin to be missing, including Washington’s portrait. This error isn’t highly sought after due to the large portion of the coin that’s missing but can still fetch around $100.

Off-Center Strikes

Off-center strikes occur when the die strikes the planchet off-center. This results in one edge being smooth and the design appearing less centered. Most off-center strikes are minor, with a deviation of 20 to 30%.

1967 Quarter Clip Error

The 1967 quarter series also features curved clipped errors. These happen when the planchet is struck twice by the cutting machine, resulting in a portion of the coin being clipped. These error coins can fetch as much as $400.

