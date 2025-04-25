Toledo Woman Accused Of Leading Police On Pursuit Before Collision, Drugs Found In Vehicle

A Toledo woman was accused after police said she led them on a chase before crashing early Thursday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m. on April 24, Toledo Police officers pulled over a silver Dodge Ram for a marked lanes violation. When cops urged the driver to exit the vehicle, he rushed off westbound on Indiana.

According to TPD, the driver turned south on Brown and shortly thereafter lost control of the vehicle, skidded off the road, and collided with the tree.

Officers apprehended the driver, Charae McDonald, 37, and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to TPD, when officers searched McDonald’s vehicle, they discovered a substantial number of suspected Ecstasy and Methamphetamine tablets, as well as multiple food stamp cards not in her name.

According to court documents, McDonald is now facing accusations of failure to comply, possession of controlled substances, and illegal use of food stamps or WIC benefits.

