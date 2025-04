Toledo police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Taylor Jett, 29, was last seen in the 1300 block of Brookview in southern Toledo. Police describe her as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities claim that no description of the clothing is available at this time.

Police said they are concerned for Jett’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to phone or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Reference Article