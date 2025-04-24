Toledo police officer accused of animal cruelty

A Toledo police officer was charged on Tuesday with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, the department announced.

According to TPD, Toledo Humane Society detectives charged Jaylen May with two counts of second-degree misdemeanor.

TPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting an internal inquiry into the event, in addition to the Humane Society’s criminal probe.

According to TPD, May, a four-year department veteran who was often assigned to field operations, would be placed on restricted duty until the result of the criminal and internal inquiry.

Stephen Heaven, president and CEO of the humane society, stated that the case was one of the most upsetting he had ever handled.

“She could smell, obviously, the rotting flesh,” Heaven said of the humane society investigator who answered the phone.

Investigators report that they took Zeus, a four-year-old dog, from Jaylen May’s house on March 21. According to Toledo Municipal Court documents, the responding humane society officer noted that the dog was “emaciated and dehydrated,” with his spine, pelvis, and ribs exposed and palpable.

“When you think you’ve seen everything, another thing comes along,” God said.

Heaven said Zeus weighed around 50 pounds when he was rescued, which is roughly 30 pounds less than what would be expected for a dog his size and breed. He also claimed Zeus had an embedded collar, which is a collar that is left on a growing dog and becomes firmly stuck in the flesh, causing serious wounds.

“There were maggots in the wounds as well,” Heaven explained. “It was pretty nasty.”

In a news release, Toledo police acknowledged that an internal investigation is being conducted in addition to the humane society’s criminal investigation.

“On April 22, 2025, Toledo Humane Society investigators charged Officer Jaylen May with two counts of Cruelty to Animals, both second-degree misdemeanors. Apart from the Humane Society’s criminal investigation, the Toledo Police Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting an internal investigation into the incident. Officer May will be assigned to restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation. Officer May is a four-year veteran of the department and regularly assigned to Field Operations.”

Heaven, a former police officer in England, was disappointed in the case because May is also a police officer.

“It’s very unfortunate that an officer feels this type of conduct is OK,” Heaven told us. “You’d expect a higher standard from a police officer.”

Heaven reports that Zeus healed and found a new family on April 11 after receiving care from the humane society.

The arraignment for May will take place in Toledo Municipal Court on Monday at 9 a.m.

