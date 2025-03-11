Thieves Shutter Doors And Rob Restaurants In Prince George’s County For Just $100

Five restaurants in a row were burglarized in Prince George’s County.

Prince George’s County burglaries

On February 28th, thieves damaged glass doors and windows of shops in the Apollo Restaurant Row, a relatively new development in Camp Springs, Maryland.

But what’s the most incredible part?

Despite the extensive damage, Prince George’s County Police told FOX 5 that the robbers only stole $100.

A coffee business, a Cajun seafood restaurant, a burger establishment, an Asian food hall, and a Subway have all been targeted by the same thief or criminals.

They didn’t seem to know what they were doing, though, since they only snatched cash registers with barely any cash in them in the middle of the night.

What they’re saying: “I just feel like it’s not good for the community, it makes me feel unsafe,” said Darrin, a nearby resident who said he stopped by to try the restaurants after hearing great reviews.

Christi Love, a regular customer, said she was shocked and outraged, and as a small business owner herself, she felt awful for the affected restaurants.

“Just such a shame,” she said.

The restaurant owners stated that this has been a very supportive community, which they hope does not reflect adversely.

If you have any information, please call Prince George’s County Police.

Reference Article