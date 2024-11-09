The second man sentenced in a 54-pound meth bust on I-80 in Nebraska.

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following a cocaine seizure on Interstate 80.

Mexico’s Edwin Correa Miranda received an 11-year prison sentence for possessing and intending to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

On August 17, 2023, a Nebraska state trooper stopped a car on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that the motorist, Juan Martinez Arroyo, was following too closely.

He and his passenger, Correa Miranda, provided inconsistent stories of their journeys, heightening the trooper’s suspicions.

So the trooper summoned a drug dog, which detected drugs in the vehicle.

Troopers examined the vehicle and discovered a duffle bag with 11 packets of meth in the trunk.

The Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab determined that the meth weighed 54 pounds.

Investigators also discovered a loaded revolver and five rounds of ammunition under the passenger seat.

Martinez Arroyo received a sentence last month that included 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Correa Miranda will also serve a five-year supervised release period following his prison sentence. There is no parole under the federal system.

