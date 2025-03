The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

According to MBI, John Earl Brown of Crystal Springs was last seen Saturday, March 22, at around 6:15 a.m. near the 6000 block of Ridgewood Road in Hinds County.

Investigators believe he was walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

They claim that family members believe John Earl Brown has a medical problem that may compromise his judgment.

