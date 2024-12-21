Texas Retailer Shutting Down All Locations Following Failed Merger

Shoppers in Beaumont, Houston, Galveston, or Jasper may understandably feel a bit overwhelmed as we approach the most significant retail shopping day of the year. But hold on a minute – Black Friday isn’t the only major shopping day. The Saturday and Sunday before Christmas are known as Panic Saturday, and they often surpass the frenzy of Black Friday for in-store shoppers.

I am confident that the Galleria in Houston, Galleria Dallas, The Parkdale Mall in Beaumont, and The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler will be bustling with shoppers who have procrastinated on their online orders and are now trying to avoid the high shipping fees that come with getting their purchases delivered by Wednesday, Christmas Day.

As you go out to find those last-minute holiday gifts this weekend, keep in mind that there is one Texas retail store that won’t be available for your shopping and saving needs next Christmas. In fact, these stores might even disappear before the kids head to South Padre Island for Spring Break.

It is not surprising that some of these retail locations are closing. Earlier this year, the company announced its plans to restructure its fiscal plan, which included the closure of certain locations across the country, including some in Texas.

Unfortunately, the hope of a potential merger with another company to halt the financial losses and salvage some of the remaining retail locations has been dashed. As a result, we regret to inform you that all Big Lots! stores nationwide will be closing down.

In November, there were reports about the closure of several Texas Big Lots! stores. However, the number of store closures has been revised following the failed merger with Nexus Capital Management. Initially, the plan was to close around 300 stores out of the 1400 stores in the Big Lots! network. But now, it seems that all the remaining locations will be closing down.

No specific timetable has been announced for the closure of the locations. However, it is still possible that another financial backer or partner may come forward, potentially saving some of the stores. In the meantime, the stores that still have inventory will continue to operate as usual.

