Texas Mother And daughter Team Caught In Ruston Bank Fraud

A Dallas woman and her daughter were charged with bank fraud after attempting to take funds from an unsuspecting customer’s account at a Ruston bank last week.

On March 13, Ruston Police arrested Shonnette Bennett, 49, and her daughter Tramanye Bennett, 28, at First Horizon Bank, 400 N. Vienna Street in Ruston.

Shonnette Bennett allegedly attempted to take $8,000 from a customer’s account using a forged Tennessee driver’s license with her photo but a different name.

The bank manager informed authorities of an allegation that Shonnette Bennett attempted the same scam at a Monroe branch of the bank previously.

Police found Shonnette Bennett inside the bank, while Tramanye Bennett was detained outside in a Toyota 4Runner after first resisting being handcuffed.

Tramanye Bennett’s purse contained a Glock.380 pistol, oxycodone tablets, and numerous fake IDs bearing Shonnette Bennett’s photo.

We transported the women to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for booking. Both marijuana possession and bank fraud were alleged against Shonnette Bennett. The court set the bail at $35,000.

Tramanye Bennett was charged with bank fraud, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone, and possession of a handgun while under the presence of a prohibited narcotic. Her bail amount was set at $50,000.

Reference Article