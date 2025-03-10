Texas Man Wanted In Colorado, Swallows $770,000 In Stolen Diamonds Following Florida Tiffany’s Heist

A Texas man is facing felony charges in Florida for allegedly stealing more than $750,000 in jewelry from a Tiffany & Co. store at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

Jaythan Lawrence Gilder, 32, was captured in Washington County, Florida, after a high-speed pursuit with the Florida Highway Patrol. The arrest was made following an investigation by the Orlando Police Department (OPD) into a brazen theft at the premium jewelry store.

According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, Gilder attended the Tiffany & Co. store on February 26th and showed an interest in acquiring a big amount of jewelry. He was led to a separate viewing room, where he was shown two pairs of diamond earrings and a diamond ring worth $769,500.

Gilder abruptly seized the jewels and attempted to run, hurting a store employee. He fled with the two pairs of earrings but lost the diamond ring during the battle.

Gilder fled the scene in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander bearing a Virginia license plate. OPD detectives used security footage and public safety cameras to trace the vehicle as it drove through Florida. FHP troopers soon spotted the truck as it drove without taillights.

During the traffic stop, Gilder was arrested for resisting police. He was also seen eating numerous things, believed to be the stolen earrings. A search of the vehicle turned up the clothing Gilder wore during the heist, as well as the Virginia license plate and a screwdriver.

Gilder is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on accusations of resisting arrest, and he is also wanted in Colorado for 48 outstanding warrants.

He will be extradited to Orange County, Florida, to face charges of robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft.

