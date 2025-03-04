Terminally Ill Alabama Man Detained At Crestwood Hospital Dies Hours Later In County Jail

On March 2, 2025, Crestwood Hospital in Alabama experienced an extraordinary incident when John Mitchell Rigdon, a 68-year-old man, was apprehended for the offense of third-degree Criminal Trespassing. Despite being discharged from the hospital earlier that day, Rigdon defied the previous trespassing order and returned to the facility.

The hospital staff reached out to the police, resulting in Rigdon’s arrest and transportation to the Madison County Jail for processing.

Upon his arrival at the facility, medical personnel promptly recognized that Rigdon had a significant medical background, including a terminal condition. They swiftly moved him to the jail’s infirmary for urgent medical care, with an on-call doctor supervising his treatment.

Unfortunately, the situation took a tragic turn in the early hours of March 3, 2025. Rigdon was discovered unresponsive in his medical cell at 4:30 a.m.

Despite the quick response of jail officials and medical personnel, all attempts to revive him failed. Soon after, they pronounced Rigdon dead.

Sheriff Kevin Turner posted his sympathies on social media, saying, “An in-custody death is always sad for everyone involved—facility staff, medical staff, and emergency first responders. We are deeply saddened to report Mr. Rigdon’s death and extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The sheriff’s office has opened an investigation into Rigdon’s death. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy and toxicology report to identify the cause of death.

