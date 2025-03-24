Tennessee Tornado Watch: Memphis, Nashville And 35 Counties Are Under Alert Until 11 P.m. Sunday.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of western and middle Tennessee, including major towns like Nashville, Memphis, and Jackson. The advisory is in force until 11 p.m. CDT Sunday and affects 35 counties across the state.

Tornado Watch 60 was issued at 3:15 p.m. CDT and extends from Shelby County in the southwest to Davidson County in the state’s center. Madison, Montgomery, Williamson, and Obion counties are also being monitored.

Residents in the impacted areas are advised to stay alert and check weather updates throughout the evening. Tornadoes are likely to form, as are destructive wind gusts and big hail. The watch includes counties like Fayette, Tipton, Maury, and Hardeman, where severe storms are expected as the system advances east.

Officials recommend having several ways to get weather alerts, such as NOAA weather radios and cellphone notifications. Residents should locate their nearest storm shelter and avoid travel during active warnings.

This severe weather system brings one of the season’s earliest broad tornado risks to Tennessee, emphasizing the significance of early spring preparation throughout the region.

