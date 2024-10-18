Tennessee man convicted for mailing fentanyl to a couple in Great Falls, which resulted in their overdose death

The U.S. Attorney’s office sentenced a Tennessee man who admitted to mailing fentanyl pills to a Great Falls couple, which led to the husband’s overdose death, to six years in prison and three years of supervised release on Oct. 16.

Malice Clark, Jr., alias Greg Clark, nicknamed “Greed,” 58, of Memphis, Tenn., pleaded guilty in June to fentanyl possession with intent to distribute.

Chief US District Judge Brian M. Morris presided, and the court imposed $9,000 in reparations.

“The defendant’s nickname, Greed, encapsulates what our state and nation are facing regarding our drug epidemic. Those who are greedy are preying on those who are addicted, so much so that the greedy are killing people, which the defendant’s fentanyl distribution did here. It’s as tragic as it is illegal, which is why we will remain relentless in our pursuit of those poisoning our communities,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said in a release.

The government said in court records that from February 2021 to April 2022, Clark mailed small amounts of fentanyl from his Tennessee home to his acquaintance, the victim, John Doe, and his wife in Great Falls.

On April 5, 2022, Clark mailed Doe and his wife a package containing fentanyl. That evening, both Doe and his wife took some fentanyl. Doe’s wife called 911 at 2 a.m. on April 6, 2022, to report that he had overdosed. They discovered Doe unresponsive and proclaimed him deceased. An autopsy determined that acute fentanyl intoxication caused Doe’s death. Law enforcement officers seized fentanyl pills from Doe’s residence. According to court filings, Doe’s wife admitted to obtaining the medications from Clark by mail.

The United States Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The investigation was performed by the Russell County Drug Task Force, the Great Falls Police Department, the Memphis Police Department, the FBI, the Office of Inspector General of the United States Postal Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Montana Medical Examiner Office.

