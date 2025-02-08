Temple Student Shot Dead Identified Second Student Taken Into Custody In Drug Deal Gone Wrong Near Campus

A tragic incident occurred near the North Philadelphia campus, where a Temple University student lost their life in a drug deal that took a dangerous turn. Law enforcement authorities have confirmed that another student has been taken into custody in connection with this incident.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th, in the 1500 block of North Carlisle Street. According to the police, the incident took place outside off-campus housing for Temple students.

Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little reported that officers from the 22nd District swiftly responded to a distress call regarding a “Person with a gun” at the specified location. Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Chase Myles from Bowie, Maryland, gravely injured, lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Myles was transported by the police to Temple University Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away due to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The authorities have identified the shooter as Nicholas Iaderosa, a 23-year-old resident of the 1400 block of North Carlisle Street. Upon arrest at the scene, he will face charges of Murder and related offenses. Additionally, a third individual has been detained as a witness.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers discovered two firearms and a stash of drugs at the location. It is suspected that one of the guns found belonged to the perpetrator.

Temple University President, John Fry, expressed deep sorrow as he shared devastating news with the university community. In a heartfelt statement addressed to students and staff, he conveyed his profound sadness over the tragic loss of a young life. The senseless nature of this tragedy is overwhelming, making it difficult for everyone to grasp. During this challenging time, President Fry shared his thoughts and prayers with all those who are grieving.

According to Fry, the university is actively collaborating with the Philadelphia Police Department during the investigation.

Myles, who hailed from Bowie, Maryland, was widely recognized and respected by his fellow students at Klein College of Media and Communication. The faculty and staff held him in high regard as well. “Without a doubt, Chase was an esteemed member of our community, which makes the task of sharing this news particularly challenging. Temple and Klein are deeply affected by the void left by his untimely passing,” Fry expressed.

Temple University students who require assistance can make use of the resources available at Tuttleman Counseling Services. Additionally, faculty and staff members can access the Employee Assistance Program, as highlighted by Fry.

He added, “I hope we can find comfort and support in one another and in the strength of our Temple community as we grieve the loss of this student.”

Unfortunately, the police have stated that they do not have an arrest photo of Iaderosa available at this time.

The university, in collaboration with Klein College and the Division of Student Affairs, is actively exploring ways to commemorate and honor the memory of Myles. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

According to a friend, Chase was not just a close friend, but also considered as a brother.

