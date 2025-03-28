Teen Suspect Charged In Double Homicide Following Two Discovered Dead In Baltimore County Home

Baltimore County Police said that an 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double killing in Woodlawn.

Homicide detectives arrested Markie Cole for the January 11 incident, which killed two people. Officers responded to a cardiac arrest complaint in the 3400 block of Aurora Lane about 7:26 p.m. and discovered 23-year-old Angel Price and 18-year-old Daryle Carter unresponsive.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene by Baltimore County EMS, according to police. Authorities did not reveal the extent of the victims’ injuries or the motive for the crimes.

The department’s homicide unit headed the investigation and identified Cole as the suspect. The connection between Cole and the victims remains undisclosed.

Cole is currently detained without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

“Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives arrested and charged 18-year-old Markie Cole with two counts of first-degree murder,” according to a statement.

