Teen Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison For Role In South KC Double Homicide

A Kansas City teenager has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for her role in a double killing in south Kansas City that occurred in December of last year.

Linda Ater, 19, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday.

SAVE KC recognized Ater as a high risk for violence. She was sentenced to 18 years for second-degree murder and 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon, both of which will be served concurrently. She was also sentenced to three years in prison for armed criminal activity, which will run concurrently with the first two sentences.

According to court records, officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to the 6000 block of Blue Hills Road on December 9, 2024, and discovered a male in the driver’s seat of a car and a lady on the ground, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Video footage from the vicinity showed the Nissan turning into an apartment complex parking lot, where it parked. Ater then exited the vehicle, clutching a revolver with an extended magazine. A minute later, Ater fired in the direction of the driver’s seat before getting into another car and leaving the scene.

SAVE KC, an event that targets persons at risk of violence, identified Ater, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson. SAVE KC had Ater on their target list and invited her to a call-in, but Johnson said she did not show up.

