Teen on Texas 10 Most Wanted List Apprehended, Charged with Murdering Sonic Manager In Fight Over Fake Money

A teenager from Texas, who had been evading murder charges for over three months, was apprehended in Dallas. The young fugitive, who had been featured on the state’s 10 Most Wanted List, was finally captured.

Seventeen-year-old Adiah Roberson was captured by U.S. Marshals at a Dallas apartment complex on Tuesday. Her location was discovered following a tip, as reported by FOX 4. Prior to her arrest, a $5,000 reward was offered for any information that would lead to her capture.

Roberson faced charges of murder and forgery and was subsequently booked into the Dallas County Jail. According to FOX News, she is expected to be transferred to a jail in San Antonio, where the original crime occurred.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers reports that on July 7, 2024, they received a call from a Sonic Drive-In for a shooting investigation. Upon their arrival, they found 33-year-old victim Daniel Shrewsbury “shot in the chest and unresponsive”, leading to his immediate death.

Roberson is accused of causing “a disturbance over counterfeit money she had passed and stealing money,” according to FOX 4, after she and two others were denied lunch after attempting to pay with bogus money.

Roberson also accuses Shrewsbury of snatching money from an employee, following which she went outside to photograph the victim’s vehicle plate before leaving the scene. According to Crime Stoppers, one of Roberson’s accomplices, Joshua Joseph, threatened to shoot Shrewsbury before Roberson allegedly “exited the suspect vehicle with a gun and shot” the victim.

In August, authorities arrested Joseph and accused him of murder.

Following his detention, Joseph told FOX: “I apologize for the actions of someone who happened to be with me.” None of this should have happened in the way it did. I wouldn’t wish death on anybody.

Meanwhile, authorities are holding Roberson on a $520,000 bond. Her trial as an adult remains uncertain.

Reference Article