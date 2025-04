According to police, a 16-year-old girl was hurt when she slipped off the hood of a moving vehicle in a south Wichita parking lot.

The tragedy occurred at 1 p.m. on Sunday at a commercial mall on 47th Street South and Broadway. Police stated a 17-year-old girl was driving dangerously in the parking lot while a 16-year-old girl sat on the hood. They brought the younger child to the hospital after she slid off and suffered a head injury.

The driver was released into the custody of a parent.

Reference Article