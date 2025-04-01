Teen Found Guilty Of Murdering Mother Gets New Attorney

According to an Appearance Form filed with the Mississippi Supreme Court, Carly Gregg has a new attorney.

The form filed on March 26th now names Carthage attorney James Murphy as Carly Gregg’s principal counsel, essentially replacing attorney Kevin Camp and attorney Bridget Todd, who currently resides in Utah.

Murphy will represent Gregg before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Murphy’s law office website lists his areas of practice as workers’ compensation, motor vehicle accidents, admiralty and maritime law, DUI/DWI, and personal injury.

In September, a jury found Gregg guilty of killing her mother, Ashley Smiley, attempting to kill her stepfather, Heath Smiley, and tampering with evidence. Gregg received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

