Teen Drivers Apprehended After Daring Police Chase Through South Carolina And Georgia

Two 16-year-olds in a silver GMC pickup lit up I-20, flashing police lights behind them, and had no intention of stopping. The chase began in Edgefield County, where a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop them for speeding. Instead of slowing down, they accelerated their speed. They must have heard that crossing the state line allowed you to avoid police. Spoiler alert: It did not work.

According to WRDW, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing two 16-year-old boys. As the chase continued westbound on I-20 toward Augusta, the situation quickly worsened. So deputies turned on the radio and called Georgia.

South Carolina sheriff’s deputies calls in Georgia backup

Richmond County traffic officers responded at Washington Road and I-20, just as the teenagers passed into Georgia. With many law enforcement cars after them, they accelerated into Bobby Jones Expressway as if it were the final lap at Daytona. But it wasn’t a video game. There were real consequences—and real cops behind them.

Then came the moment they probably didn’t expect. “Richmond County took over at Washington Road and I-20,” added the WRDW reporter, “and the chase ended at Bobby Jones Expressway and Wheeler Road.” All of these instances resulted in a stop rather than a crash. The police probably employed a PIT maneuver or a spike strip. The thrill ride came to an end, but the aftermath was only beginning.

What came next wasn’t pretty

Officers discovered two teenagers in the vehicle. Authorities charged the driver, who was barely old enough to obtain a learner’s permit, with numerous offenses. The charges included underage drunk driving. Felony fleeing. Reckless driving. The report stated that he was driving on the wrong side of the road. At 16, his DMV record is already ruined. However, a sliver of hope emerged.

“No one was injured in that chase,” WRDW confirmed. “And the driver has been charged.” That means no body bags, no fugitives—just a massive wake-up call and a detention center booking. The passenger? Also 16, but for now, unnamed and uncharged.

At the end of the day, this juvenile driver discovered the hard way that avoiding the law is not as simple as it appears in movies. This is true even when you attempt to flee towards the state border. What started as a swift pursuit culminated in a sobering realization. The cops were patient, the charges were serious, and they eventually made an arrest. The teen faces a long legal path ahead, one that hopefully will not include any more speeding.

Watch the latest coverage in the video posted below:

