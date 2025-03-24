Teen dead And 1 arrested After deadly NE OKC hit-and-run

A 16-year-old girl’s family is in mourning after police claim she was purposefully run over by a suspect in his automobile.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City Police officers were dispatched to a home near NW 8th Street in response to a pedestrian hit-and-run report.

The incident quickly escalated into a homicide.

“Upon arrival and through their initial investigation, they discovered that the accident was an intentional act that killed a teenage female,” OCPD Spokesperson Dustin Motley stated.

Tamireyahna Warren, 16, was identified by family members, according to News 9.

Police say Warren was standing in a backyard when the offender drove through several yards before purposely running her over.

Warren was transported to a nearby hospital, where she eventually died.

“The homicide unit is now investigating the situation. “The investigation is in its early stages,” Motley stated.

Witness accounts and security video assisted police in determining Warren’s death as a homicide.

“From what we know right now, there was a previous altercation that occurred before the incident that resulted in this. Beyond that, we’re not sure,” Motley added.

The suspect fled the scene in his automobile, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol apprehended him south of the city during a traffic stop.

Warren’s family relatives expressed their grief over her loss. They claimed she could brighten up any room and was a selfless and kind friend.

Reference Article