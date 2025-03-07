Teacher found Deceased at Munford High School

A tragic incident occurred at Munford High School on Thursday morning, resulting in the unfortunate death of a teacher. As a result, Tipton County Schools made the decision to close the school for the day.

The teacher responsible for the incident was identified as Samuel Colin Day, who served as the special education director at the Munford Police Department. Tragically, he was found deceased in one of the classrooms, having apparently taken his own life with a gunshot wound.

The police department expressed their condolences to the family, friends, students, and faculty affected by this tragic event. They urged the community to respect the family’s privacy during this challenging period.

According to a statement from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rebekah Byrd, a staff member was discovered deceased in the early hours of the morning before students arrived. Dr. Byrd referred to the incident as an “isolated incident.”

The police have successfully contained the situation, ensuring the safety of all students and staff.

“I can’t believe this is happening. Our school has always been safe and nothing like this has ever occurred before. It’s a good school, and incidents like these are unheard of. I’m absolutely shocked,” expressed a high school senior.

Munford High School will remain closed for the day as the Munford Police continue their investigation.

The police department stated that there is no ongoing threat and wanted to assure parents, students, and the community. They expressed their gratitude for the cooperation of the school staff and first responders in ensuring the safety of the students. The school district will provide further updates to parents and guardians regarding any next steps.

The incident on Thursday morning left the community members in shock as they were alerted about it.

Tipton County Schools recently shared an important statement on their official Facebook page:

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Mr. Day, a cherished and esteemed member of our school community. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his loved ones, friends, and the entire staff and student body of Munford High School during this difficult time. We will soon provide an update regarding the school’s status for tomorrow.”

Community member Herb Raley expressed his concern and disbelief upon hearing a rumor about a teacher possibly committing suicide. He acknowledged the close-knit nature of the community and emphasized the potential impact such an event would have on both students and residents. Raley empathized with the potential trauma that could arise from such a situation and expressed his hope that the rumor turned out to be false.

The Memphis Crisis Center serves as a lifeline to numerous individuals in the Mid-South, providing a free, secure, and confidential platform. They are available round the clock, offering unbiased support and preventive services over the phone to those in need.

If you or someone you care about is in need of assistance, please don’t hesitate to call the crisis center’s suicide prevention lifeline at 901-274-7477. Alternatively, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Reference Article