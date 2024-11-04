Tammy Murphy Sends Money To Five Women New Jersey Congressional Candidates

First Lady Tammy Murphy’s political action committee has made the maximum contribution to each of the five women running for the US House of Representatives in New Jersey.

The Stronger Fairer Forward PAC donated $3,300 to Reps. Bonnie Watson-Coleman (D-Ewing), Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair), and LaMonica McIver (D-Newark), as well as $3,300 to Sue Altman in the 7th district and Nellie Pou in the 9th.

“There has never been a more critical time to support women running for office,” said Murphy, the PAC’s emeritus chairman. “Let us be clear: reproductive rights are on the ballot. Our healthcare is on the ballot. Childcare, senior care, affordability, and a slew of other problems that disproportionately affect women are on the ballot.”

Watson-Coleman, Sherrill, and McIver are running for reelection; Altman is running against Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield); and Pou, a senior state senator from Passaic County, is the Democratic nominee for the seat previously held by the late Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-Paterson).

Murphy’s Senate campaign account also contributed $2,000 each to the five female House candidates.

“I want to send a message to anyone standing against a pro-woman agenda in Washington: we will not back down, and we are not going away,” Murphy stated.

