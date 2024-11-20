Suspect Wanted On Warrants In West Virginia Dies In A Gunfight With Ohio Law Enforcement

A man wanted on a fugitive warrant out of West Virginia’s southern district has died after a confrontation with law officers in neighboring Ohio.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended the wanted suspect, James Vanest, 68, of Canton, Ohio, in a motel in the Canton region Monday afternoon. According to the US Marshals Service, Vanest pointed a gun at law enforcement officers who sought to arrest him and barricaded himself inside the motel room.

A local SWAT unit joined the effort and attempted to persuade Vanest to surrender. According to the Marshals Service, Vanest ignored all attempts to resolve the impasse peacefully.

Authorities said Vanest fired multiple shots at law enforcement from inside the motel room. One of the shots struck a SWAT squad member, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries. Law officers returned fire, killing Vanest inside the chamber.

“This fugitive with an extensive violent criminal history dating back to the 1970’s attempted to kill officers on scene during the arrest. Unfortunately, one officer was shot but all officers on scene responded with professionalism, commitment and dedication to safely resolve the situation,” said Northern Ohio U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

The US Marshal Service for the Southern District of West Virginia issued the warrant for a federal weapons offense. However, they state that Vanest had a violent background that included armed bank robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary, and other weapons charges.

