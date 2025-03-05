Suspect Identified In Deadly Shooting In Southwest Memphis

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of shooting her in southwest Memphis last month.

Jenae Bradly is wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

On February 22, at 9:44 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of South Third Street near East Peebles Road.

Police reported that they discovered a woman in severe condition and sent her to Regional One Hospital. She was eventually pronounced deceased.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby company.

