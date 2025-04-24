Suspect Apprehended After Attempting To Steal Bag Full Of Steaks

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested a retail theft suspect in downtown Silver Spring on Monday. The person attempted to take pounds of steak and other things from Safeway using a huge contractor-style bag.

MCPD 3rd District Commander Jason Cokinos has detained another retail theft suspect today, making it the second in DTSS. This instance occurred after the suspect loaded a “contractor-sized” plastic bag with assorted meats from Safeway. The offender attempted to resist arrest but was unsuccessful, earning a trip to Central Processing. Pounds of stolen steaks and other stolen items were found.”

