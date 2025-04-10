Suspect apprehended After $452,600 bank robbery at M&T Bank near Brockport

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has recovered all $452,600 stolen in a bank robbery in Sweden on Monday and arrested a suspect, Sheriff Todd Baxter stated Wednesday.

Baxter said that deputies responded to M&T Bank on Fourth Section Road, just outside the village of Brockport, soon before 4:10 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

According to Baxter, an armed suspect entered the bank and gathered all occupants into a lavatory before forcing two employees to accompany him to the vault, where he stole the money.

“This was an incredible bank robbery, almost from a movie,” Baxter shared. “When you consider the entire event, it could be in a movie.”

According to Baxter, the suspect escaped in a blue Honda Civic, which was discovered approximately 30 minutes later by a concerned citizen at Lake Road and Roosevelt Highway in Hamlin, with a man wiping down the car and removing the license plates.

Baxter stated that the citizen passed by the spot again and saw that the black GMC Terrain she had previously observed with the Civic had fled the scene.

“Our concerned citizen, who not only stays and watches that vehicle but continues to put herself in a position to be able to see what’s happening and relay that information on to the deputies, has done a phenomenal job,” Baxter told the crowd.

According to Baxter, deputies subsequently investigated the area and discovered the GMC a short distance later behind Tops in Hamlin, where they discovered theft evidence, retrieved the stolen money, and arrested two males, one of whom was charged.

John Savage, 49, of Rochester, has been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree grand larceny. He was brought to the Monroe County Jail and placed on $50,000 cash bail or bond.

According to reports, the suspect car drove west on Fourth Section Road, north on Redman Road, and east on Roosevelt Highway before coming to a halt near the Lake Road intersection. Investigators suspect the GMC picked up the Honda driver after the vehicle broke down while fleeing.

“If you live along that route, I’m looking for video that can put these cars together,” Sgt. Dave Bolton explained. “And then particularly, I’m looking for, in that same timeframe, that black SUV, maybe being east of Route 19 on Route 18.”

Anyone with footage or information should contact mcsotips@monroecounty.gov or call 911. Bolton said charges against the second man could be filed soon.

“There’s a lot more work that needs to be done, but I think it was a very positive conclusion,” Bolton told the crowd” “In my time here, it was definitely the biggest bank robbery we’ve ever had. It was also certainly the biggest recovery of funds from a bank robbery, as we were able to recover all of the money.”

Reference Article