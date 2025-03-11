Strong Storms Move Over Georgia And Florida, Bringing High Winds And Hail

Strong thunderstorms are sweeping across Georgia and Florida this morning, bringing with them gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail.

The National Weather Service reports that a storm is moving across Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Washington, and Taliaferro counties in Georgia, with winds up to 50 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. The storm, which formed near Warthen at 5:50 a.m. EDT, is traveling northeast at 50 mph and may cause minor tree damage and unsecured objects to be thrown around.

Meanwhile, another hurricane is hitting northeastern Florida, encompassing Nassau, Duval, and southern Camden counties. The storm was tracked near St. George at 5:48 a.m. EDT and is traveling northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 40 mph, mild flooding, and small hail are all possible in the storm’s path, which includes Fernandina Beach, Kingsland, and Yulee.

Residents should seek shelter indoors and avoid driving across flooded roads. As the situation evolves, we will provide updates.

