St. Louis County Man Apprehended Following Starbucks Altercation

According to police, a St. Louis County man is facing criminal charges for inflicting more than $750 in property damage at a St. Louis area Starbucks on Friday.

According to an alleged Starbucks manager, the incident began when the accused, Christian Dominic Stewart, 20, provoked an argument about a mobile order.

“Due to the defendant becoming irate, the manager asked him to exit the store. The manager then locked the doors for customer safety,” police said. “While outside the location, the defendant continued to scream at the manager and patrons inside, and picked up an outside table and smashed it against two windows, shattering one and cracking another.”

After being given his rights, Stewart admitted to smashing the windows because he was angry.

“There are civilian videos and business video surveillance of this incident,” police said.

Stewart was denied bail.

Reference Article