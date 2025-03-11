St. Inigoes Man Sentenced To 50 Years For 1,700 Pills Of Fentanyl

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that John Thomas Hess, 33, of St. Inigoes, Maryland, has been sentenced to 85 years in prison, including 50 years of active incarceration, for importing and distributing massive amounts of fentanyl.

Hess oversaw and managed a massive drug enterprise that distributed fentanyl throughout St. Mary’s County. During a long investigation, law enforcement agents seized over 1,700 fentanyl pills. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. The amount Hess possessed may have resulted in catastrophic harm, endangering thousands of lives.

“The deadly impact of fentanyl continues to devastate families in St. Mary’s County, our state, and across our country,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “I promised our community that our office would prosecute cases involving opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl aggressively. We remain unwavering in our commitment to holding drug traffickers accountable and preventing this poison from destroying lives in our community. I would like to commend the law enforcement officers whose diligence and hard work ensured that these deadly pills never reached the streets in our community.”

In addition to the enormous amounts of fentanyl found, authorities seized cocaine and cash, highlighting the hazardous nature of Hess’ criminal enterprise.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, Chief of the Narcotics Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the people of St. Mary’s County.

Corporal James Warrick of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Detective Stephen Bowlan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department were the primary investigators.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the proceedings.

