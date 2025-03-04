Spring Storms Expected To Impact Missouri: High Winds And Heavy Rainfall Anticipated This Week

A storm system is approaching southwest Missouri, bringing with it showers, strong winds, and the potential for flooding. Starting on Monday, residents should be prepared for heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 40 mph throughout the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield predicts that Monday will be partly sunny, with a high temperature reaching 58°F. However, there is a possibility of showers developing later in the evening. Tuesday is expected to bring intensified storms, with a 100% chance of rain. Some of these storms may even turn severe. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated to occur overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The week will be characterized by persistent gusty conditions, as winds are set to reach up to 30 mph on Tuesday and 40 mph on Wednesday. Alongside these strong winds, cooler temperatures will prevail, causing highs to drop to the mid-40s by midweek. However, there is good news on the horizon as sunshine is predicted to make a comeback by Thursday, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s.

Stay vigilant for weather updates and make necessary preparations for potential localized flooding. The convergence of rain and wind has the potential to disrupt travel, particularly on heavily trafficked routes such as I-44. If you find yourself behind the wheel, exercise caution due to slippery road conditions and limited visibility.

The forecast for Friday looks promising, with the weather expected to improve. We can anticipate partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching around 60°F, creating a pleasant start to the weekend. Keep an eye out for any further updates as conditions progress.

