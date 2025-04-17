Southern Pines Animal Shelter Rescues 15 Dogs From Terrible Muddy Pen Conditions

In a terrible case of animal neglect, Southern Pines Animal Shelter has stepped in to rescue 15 small dogs found living in filthy conditions in Macon, Mississippi.

According to shelter officials, the dogs had spent months huddled together in a dirty kennel. Despite numerous efforts by local officers and city officials to get help, six of the dogs tragically died before it arrived.

“When the call came in, we couldn’t say no,” Southern Pines staff shared in a public post. “Now we need our community to help us say yes—yes to emergency vet care, yes to food, safety, and love, and yes to giving them the new start they deserve.”

The rescued dogs are being brought to Hattiesburg, where they will receive emergency medical attention, good nutrition, and a clean, safe environment—many of them for the first time in their lives.

Southern Pines is asking the public for immediate assistance. Donations will be used to provide medical care, food, and shelter for the surviving pets.

Monthly Giving: https://loom.ly/MvsIjWo

One-Time Donation: https://loom.ly/7TH93zs

Venmo: @sopines

“These pups have never known grass under their feet or the comfort of a warm bed,” the shelter said. “But with your help, that can change today.”

Southern Pines will provide updates in the coming days as the dogs settle in. When they are ready for adoption, they will be listed on the shelter’s website, https://loom.ly/-hEw9GM.

Follow Southern Pines Animal Shelter on social media for the most recent information on this rescue and others.

