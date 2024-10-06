SNAP Benefits Delayed Until October 10 in These Two States: Full Food Stamp Payment Schedule Across the USA

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments in October 2024. While some beneficiaries began receiving payments as early as October 1, residents of South Dakota and Maine will experience different timelines for receiving their funds. Here’s a detailed breakdown of when SNAP recipients in these states can expect their benefits.

For South Dakota residents enrolled in the SNAP program, all payments will be issued on a single date: October 10. This means all eligible recipients in the state will have their benefits available on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards on the same day. There are no additional staggered paydays, making it simple for recipients to plan around this fixed date.

SNAP Payment Schedule for Maine

Maine has adopted a more staggered approach to disbursing October SNAP payments. While payments will start being issued on October 10, the distribution will continue over five days, based on the last digit of recipients’ birth dates. The payment schedule is as follows:

October 10: Payments for those whose birth dates end in 0 or 9.

October 11: Payments for those with birth dates ending in 1 or 8.

October 12: Payments for birth dates ending in 2 or 3.

October 13: Payments for birth dates ending in 4 or 7.

October 14: Payments for birth dates ending in 5 or 6.

This system ensures that Maine’s beneficiaries receive their payments in an orderly manner throughout the week.

Maximum SNAP Payment Amounts for October 2024

The maximum amount of SNAP benefits available to recipients depends on the household size. The USDA has set the following maximum amounts for households residing in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia:

1-person household: $292

2-person household: $536

3-person household: $768

4-person household: $975

5-person household: $1,158

6-person household: $1,390

7-person household: $1,536

8-person household: $1,756

For each additional household member: $220 extra per person

These maximum allotments help ensure that households in need can purchase adequate food supplies throughout the month.

Key Takeaways

SNAP recipients in South Dakota will receive their payments on October 10.

In Maine, payments will be distributed over five days, from October 10 to October 14, based on the last digit of the recipient’s birth date.

Maximum SNAP payments for households vary depending on the number of beneficiaries, with $292 being the cap for a single-person household and $1,756 for an eight-person household.

As SNAP continues to provide critical support to millions of Americans, staying informed about payment dates and amounts is essential for planning and managing household budgets effectively.

