Severe weather expected on Tuesday with strong winds and storms

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday evening through the early morning hours on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama. During this time, expect gusty winds and a line of strong to severe storms.

There is a risk of isolated tornadoes, but the greater concern is the potential for damaging wind gusts with the storms. Before the storms arrive, expect gradient winds to exceed 40 mph. It is important to be prepared for the possibility of power outages and stay vigilant about the weather on Tuesday night. The storms will start in West Alabama around 6 p.m. and move across to East Alabama, clearing out by midnight.

Tonight will be dry and breezy, with temperatures dropping into the 40s. It will feel quite chilly due to the strong breeze. However, there will be a significant temperature recovery tomorrow, with highs reaching the low 70s, before the arrival of storms tomorrow night.

The rest of the week will bring some changes in the weather. Once the storms move out early Wednesday morning, a trailing upper trough will pass through the region. This will result in cloudy skies, a colder west-northwest wind, and a few scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60º on Wednesday, and lows will dip into the 30s on Thursday morning. However, we can expect mostly sunny weather to return on Thursday and Friday. Looking ahead, the next significant weather event will be a chance for rain and storms over the weekend.

This weekend, there is a growing likelihood of another storm system affecting the state. The main question is whether this system will bring along a severe weather threat. According to the GFS guidance, there is a risk of severe weather. However, other global data suggests that the low-pressure system will track further south along the coast, resulting in primarily a rain event. As we enter the spring severe weather season, it is crucial to closely monitor this system and the long-range forecast. Saturday and Saturday night are expected to have the highest probability of rain, with drier conditions returning on Sunday.

