Seven People sentenced in 35th District Court

Posted by Jan McDonald October 9, 2024

The office of District Attorney Micheal Murray has recently issued a press release regarding the felony cases heard in 35th District Court by Judge Mike Smith.

    • Jeremy Allcorn pled no contest to the felony offense of Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to 8 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
    • Gilberto Ramirez aka Gilberto Ramirez Jr. pled guilty to the felony offense and Driving While Intoxicated and was sentenced to 5 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
    • Robin Hughes pled guilty to the felony offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to 5 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
    • Marcus Fuller pled not guilty to the felony offense and Failure to Register and found guilty by the Court and sentenced to 4 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
    • Kiwon Bates pled guilty to the state jail felony offense of Theft and was sentenced to 24 months, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
    • William Pierce pled guilty to the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12 months, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
    • Jacob Robert Mc-Caron aka Jacob Robert-Garner McCarron, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Criminal Mischief, was adjudicated and sentenced to 6 months, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.

Jan McDonald
