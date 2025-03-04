Security Guard Faces Murder Charges Following Deadly Prince George’s County Mcdonald’s Shooting

Posted by Jan McDonald March 4, 2025

A security guard who is accused of fatally shooting a man at a McDonald’s in Prince George’s County has been arrested by authorities.

The incident took place at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Saturday at the restaurant located in the 2300 block of University Boulevard.

Here’s what we know: Investigators say 54-year-old Murwanashyaka Francois of Gaithersburg, a security guard for the company, shot 45-year-old Ricardo Clemons Jr. following an incident. Officers discovered Clemons Jr. with a gunshot wound and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Francois is facing charges of second-degree murder and related offenses. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. According to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Francois is being held without bond.

“At this time, we have no evidence that the decedent in this case was armed and was a true threat in terms of the life of the security guard,” Braveboy told FOX 5. “We are still, of course, investigating everything. But when someone’s life is lost … when someone’s life is taken… it should be taken seriously and that’s what this process is for.”

If you have any information regarding this case, please get in touch with the detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling 301-516-2512.

