Search Of West Virginia Home Discovers 14 Pounds Of Meth And Resulting To Guilty Plea For Michigan Man

A Michigan man faces at least a decade in jail after prosecutors claimed a search of a Charleston, West Virginia, residence turned up more than 14 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Jardan Donaldson, 34, of Mount Clemens, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine in West Virginia and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of the drug in Montana.

According to the news release, in February of last year, investigators searched a Quarrier Street residence and recovered 14.1 pounds of meth. Prosecutors claimed Donaldson acknowledged preparing the medication for distribution and intended to sell it in southern West Virginia.

Donaldson also planned to help sell fentanyl and metonitazene recovered during the inquiry, according to prosecutors.

According to authorities, Donaldson was a passenger in a Montana traffic encounter in July 2024 when law enforcement agents found approximately 6 pounds of meth. The man was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of West Virginia.

Prosecutors said Donaldson’s sentencing is slated for August 4, when he faces at least 10 years in jail, followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.

