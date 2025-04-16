Saraland Pool Business Owner Charged With Stealing From Customers In Alabama And Florida

A Saraland business owner is accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars in both Alabama and Florida.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Regan Hutson last week.

Hutson was charged with first-degree theft by deceit.

Investigators said Hutson collected money from a woman to repair her pool but never finished the task.

Hutson’s charges are nearly identical to those made in a case involving Doug Wilson a few years ago.

Sergeant Lonnie Parsons of the MCSO said they believe other victims may come forward.

According to the MCSO, Hutson owns “Gulf Coast Pool Service.”

Investigators claim that in March of last year, he stole roughly $9,000 from a customer for repairs.

The contract specified that Hutson would repair the existing pool liner. However, upon examination and removal of the liner, it was discovered that the floor beneath the liner also required additional repairs. As a result, the victim and Hutson entered into a second contract. Hutson had a partial pallet of concrete delivered to the victim’s residence but never returned to complete the work. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

After weeks of unsuccessful attempts to contact him, Parsons claims the alleged victim discovered Hutson had relocated out of state.

The woman’s social media post drew the attention of Florida sheriff’s officers.

“She determined that after doing a Facebook post she was contacted by the detective with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office who advised her we are familiar with this individual we have three open investigations with him,” Parsons said.

Just two years ago, the sheriff’s office looked into a similar case involving Doug Wilson, who was suspected of accepting nearly half a million dollars for pools that were never completed.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Wilson to pay more than $250,000 in reparations to almost a dozen accused victims.

If you suspect you have been a victim of Huston’s services, please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251)574-8633 and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850)689-5705.

Hutson has already bailed out of jail for $5,000.

