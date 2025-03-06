Salem Police Apprehended Suspected Dealer After Fatal Overdose

Salem detectives apprehended a 20-year-old Massachusetts man on Tuesday following an undercover operation that linked him to a suspected fatal overdose.

Cesar Kelvin Carvajal Lara, a resident of Lawrence, has been charged with the sale of fentanyl over 5 grams. Detectives discovered a total of 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, leading to the charges against him.

Authorities made the arrest after conducting an investigation into the tragic death of an individual due to a suspected drug overdose on March 1 at a residence in Salem.

Undercover investigators pretended to be the deceased victim and organized a meeting with the alleged drug dealer, who agreed to travel to Salem to make the drug transaction.

Carvajal Lara was apprehended in close proximity to the residence of the individual who had suffered from an overdose and is currently detained without the possibility of posting bail.

Today, he is set to appear in court at Salem District Court for his arraignment. Alongside this, he is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

The police have stated that they are actively investigating the case and there may be further charges in the future

