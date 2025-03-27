Road Rage Gunman Boasted About Shooting At A Victim Whose Suv Crashed And Caught Fire, Prosecutors Say

A road rage incident on a Chicago expressway ramp resulted in a shooting and a one-vehicle wreck that caused the victim’s car to catch fire, seriously injuring him, according to authorities.

Jesus Javier, 32, allegedly brags to coworkers about what happened, and another coworker who was in his car at the time of the event called the Illinois State Police.

The accident happened on the outward feeder ramp from Stony Island to I-94 around 2:30 p.m. on March 12. Javier got into a fight with another driver and fired rounds, forcing the victim to crash, according to a detention petition.

State troopers responding to reports of a shooting, a rollover incident, and a vehicle fire discovered that another motorist had rescued the 27-year-old victim from his flaming Jeep Compass. He was brought to the University of Chicago Hospital.

While he was not shot, he remained in critical condition on Sunday due to injuries that included bleeding on the brain.

One of Javier’s coworkers called an ISP tip line to identify him and report that they were in his car when they heard him fire eight shots, according to investigators.

Investigators added Javier’s license plate information to a database of sought automobiles. State troopers apprehended him on Saturday in the 200 block of West Cermak after his vehicle “hit” an interstate license plate scanner.

Judge Antara Rivera jailed Javier after he acknowledged the shooting and discarded the handgun he used. She also said he “boasted” about the incident.

He is accused of aggravated firing of a handgun at an inhabited car.

