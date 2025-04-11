Rhode Island Women Found Panhandling In Massachusetts suspected Of Major Theft At Stop & Shop

Detectives in Massachusetts have arrested two people accused of shoplifting in the past.

According to authorities, on March 22, 2025, Weymouth authorities responded to a report of a previous stealing at the Stop & Shop grocery on 700 Middle Street. Officers learned from Loss Prevention personnel that two ladies had taken a large amount of health and beauty care goods worth $1,582.57. The suspects left the store without paying and escaped in a silver minivan.

We obtained surveillance footage and issued an alert to local law enforcement, requesting their assistance in identifying the suspects. A Brockton police detective identified them after conducting further research.

On March 31, 2025, the Brockton detective tracked down the culprits as they were panhandling.

Following further interrogation, both women were arrested for the March 19, 2025 larceny in Weymouth.

The accused, Maria Misclescu and Iasmina Sanatescu, were later taken to the Weymouth Police Department.

Misclescu and Sanatescu, both from Providence, RI, were charged with larceny over $1200 (Stop & Shop) and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Misclescu and Sanatescu were released on bail. Both were arraigned in Quincy District Court on April 1st.

The investigation is still ongoing, and as more information about other comparable thefts becomes available, additional charges may be made.

Anyone with additional information about this occurrence or other similar offenses is invited to call the Weymouth Police Department at (781) 335-1212.

