Recent Update On Oklahoma Wildfires: 4 Fatalities And 142 Injuries Reported

Posted by Jan McDonald March 18, 2025

According to an update released by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM), four deaths have been confirmed throughout the state as a result of high winds and fires.

The deaths are from four different counties: Lincoln, Garfield, Haskell, and Pawnee.

According to OEM, 142 injuries have been reported by hospitals regarding severe weather.

In terms of mass care, the American Red Cross is currently operating four shelters in Luther, Mannford, Shawnee and Stillwater, serving nearly 1,220 meals since Friday.

The Salvation Army has supplied around 1,200 meals per day in Stillwater and will begin deploying feeding units to support Mannford and Pawnee.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief has partnered with the American Red Cross for a feeding kitchen to support Logan, Pawnee and Payne counties.

Shelters are still available at the following locations:

    • First Methodist Church of Mannford, 100 E Greenwood Ave, Mannford
    • Grand Casino, Grand Eagle Room, 777 Grand Casino Boulevard, Shawnee
    • Luther Community Center, 18120 Hog Back Road, Luther
    • Payne County Fairgrounds, 4518 Expo Circle East, Stillwater

Power companies have been hard at work restoring power throughout the state, with fewer than 1,000 households still without electricity across the entire state.

Price gouging laws are still in place in the 12 counties covered by Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of Emergency declaration.

OEM is preparing for further fire weather risks across the state as a Red Flag Warning impacts a majority of Oklahoma on Monday with a Fire Weather Watch in place for Tuesday.

Jan McDonald
