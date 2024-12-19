Recall alert: FDA warns consumers in 14 states and DC not to consume certain oysters from British Columbia

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to consumers regarding the consumption of certain oysters harvested in British Columbia. It has come to their attention that these oysters may be contaminated with norovirus, posing a potential health risk to individuals.

The oysters were harvested from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 and sold under the brands Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, and Royal Miyagi. They came from various growing areas including BC 14-8, LF # 1413888, 1409240, 1402294, 1409454, 1402193, 1402293, 1402060, and BC 14-15, LF # 249854.

The FDA stated that the masks were shipped to various locations, including Arizona, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. It is possible that they were also distributed to other areas.

The bag containing the oysters was labeled either Pacific Northwest Shellfish or Union Bay Seafood, and it had certification numbers BC 740 SP or BC 6001 SP.

If you have the recalled oysters, it is important to take immediate action. You should safely dispose of them by either throwing them away or returning them to the distributor. Additionally, it is crucial to thoroughly clean and sanitize any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with the recalled oysters to prevent any potential contamination.

The FDA stated that symptoms of norovirus consist of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache, body aches, and stomach pain.

