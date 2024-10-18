Rare U.S. Coin Sells for a Staggering $96,000

The 1904 Liberty Head Eagle, specifically the PCGS PR65+CAM grade, stands out as one of the most significant and sought-after coins in the numismatic world. With a limited mintage and a history of mishandling, this coin has become a rare treasure for collectors.

Limited Mintage and Survival Rate

Reports indicate that only 108 specimens of the 1904 Liberty Head Eagle were minted. Despite this relatively small number, the survival rate is dishearteningly low. Many of these coins have been lost to time due to various factors, including mishandling and being spent as regular currency.

During the early 20th century, these coins were perceived as regular-issue coinage. Consequently, many individuals who possessed them did not recognize their potential value. As a result, a significant number of these coins were treated carelessly, leading to their diminished numbers today.

Grading and Rarity

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), out of the original 108 coins, only 45 have been graded. The grading process reveals a wide range of conditions, and this variance significantly influences the coins’ value. The scarcity of high-quality examples contributes to the 1904 Liberty Head Eagle’s appeal among collectors.

Notable Sale at Auction

One of the standout examples of the 1904 Liberty Head Eagle was recently auctioned by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, fetching an impressive $96,000. This sale underscores the growing demand and appreciation for this rare coin. The combination of its limited mintage, historical significance, and high-quality grade has led to substantial interest among numismatists.

Unique Characteristics

A defining feature of the 1904 Liberty Head Eagle is its reflective or cameo surfaces, which add to its allure. These qualities are increasingly rare in surviving specimens, making them even more desirable. Coin collectors who inherit collections may find themselves in possession of valuable specimens that could fetch high prices at auction.

Seeking Expert Valuation

For those fortunate enough to own a 1904 Liberty Head Eagle, seeking expert advice is crucial. Organizations like PCGS or auction houses such as Stack’s Bowers can provide invaluable insights into the coin’s current market value. Collectors are encouraged to reach out to these professionals to understand better what their coins might be worth.

Conclusion

The 1904 Liberty Head Eagle, PCGS PR65+CAM, is more than just a coin; it represents a piece of history and the artistry of numismatics. Its limited mintage, combined with the challenges of survival, ensures its status as a coveted item among collectors. As the market for rare coins continues to grow, the Liberty Head Eagle remains a shining example of the treasures waiting to be uncovered in the world of coin collecting.

