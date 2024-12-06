Rare Roman Coin Featuring Brutus, Assassin of Julius Caesar, to Be Auctioned in Geneva

A unique and historically significant Roman gold coin featuring Marcus Junius Brutus, one of Julius Caesar’s assassins, is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction in Geneva. This remarkable aureus, which dates back to 44 BC, is expected to fetch more than $850,000, making it one of the most coveted ancient coins on the market today. The coin is being auctioned by Numismatica Genevensis (NGSA), with bidding set to begin at 750,000 Swiss francs ($852,000).

A Piece of Roman History

The gold aureus was minted by Brutus and his allies shortly after the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BC. Brutus, one of the central figures in the plot to kill Caesar, sought to solidify his power and present himself as a legitimate ruler. This coin served as both a political statement and a propaganda tool, designed to depict Brutus as a victor following Caesar’s death and to promote his image as a potential emperor.

The coin features Brutus’s profile, framed by a laurel wreath, a symbol of triumph and authority. On the reverse side, the coin depicts military symbols, celebrating Brutus’s recent victories in battle. The inscription “IMP” (for “Imperator”) next to Brutus’s portrait is notable because it implies a claim to imperial status, even though Brutus never held the official title of emperor.

Impressive Rarity and Historical Importance

This particular aureus is one of only 17 known examples still in existence, making it an extraordinarily rare find. The coin was minted not in Rome but at a mobile mint that traveled with Brutus and his army as they sought to seize power after Caesar’s assassination. As such, it is not only valuable for its artistic and numismatic qualities but also for its political significance.

Frank Baldacci, head of NGSA, described the coin as “a piece of history” and likened it to “the Da Vinci of Roman coins” due to its artistic and historical importance. The coin is considered a symbol of Brutus’s ambition and an early attempt to portray himself as a ruler of the Roman world.

The Coin’s Journey Through History

Over the centuries, the coin has passed through various hands, with its ownership largely unknown for much of its existence. However, it is known that during the Renaissance, many European princes and lords collected Roman coins, likely including this rare aureus.

The coin resurfaced in the 1950s, cataloged as part of a private collection. It reappeared again in 2006 when it was auctioned in Zurich, where it was sold for 360,000 Swiss francs to a private collector. Now, nearly two decades later, the coin returns to the market, offering a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire a piece of Roman history.

The Significance of the Coin Today

As one of the most important and rare ancient coins to come up for auction in recent years, the Brutus aureus is expected to attract significant interest from collectors and historians alike. Given its historical importance, rarity, and the intrigue surrounding its origins, the coin is expected to exceed its starting price and may fetch well over one million Swiss francs.

NGSA has taken great care in ensuring the authenticity of the coin, encasing it in an airtight box to preserve its condition and guarantee its provenance. Certification experts have verified the coin by comparing it with other known examples and analyzing the gold composition, ensuring that this extraordinary piece of Roman history is preserved for future generations.

A Rare Opportunity for Collectors

For numismatists and collectors, this auction represents an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a piece of ancient history. Coins from the era of Julius Caesar are already highly sought after, but a coin minted by one of the most famous conspirators in Roman history is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. The Brutus aureus is not just a valuable collector’s item; it is a direct link to one of the most pivotal moments in Western history—the assassination of Julius Caesar and the subsequent power struggles that reshaped the Roman Empire.

The upcoming auction in Geneva on December 9-10, 2024, will be a defining moment for coin collectors and history enthusiasts alike, as they have the chance to bid on a piece of the past that has traveled through centuries to reach the modern world.

Also Read:

Reference article

THIS IS ONLY A BLOG POST FOR INFORMATION – WE DO NOT BUY, SELL, OR APPRAISE THESE ITEMS