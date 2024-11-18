Rare’ £1 coin valued £750 – do you have one in your back pocket

Rare and error coins are increasingly captivating collectors and enthusiasts, particularly those with unique flaws. With platforms like TikTok helping spread awareness, certain misstruck coins have gained significant attention for their unexpected value. Among these, a misstruck £1 coin and a rare bronze 20p piece are attracting the interest of coin buffs and collectors alike.

The Misstruck £1 Coin: A Valuable Error

One of the most notable error coins is the misstruck £1, which has piqued the curiosity of collectors. This particular coin was made when the design for the new 12-sided £1 coin was struck onto an old, round £1 coin base. This mishap likely occurred when the Royal Mint transitioned from the old round £1 coin to the new 12-sided version in 2017.

Although the error is rare, it has certainly not gone unnoticed. In 2018, a misstruck £1 coin was sold on eBay for £205, sparking even greater interest among collectors. With the advent of online marketplaces, error coins like this have become highly sought after, not just for their historical significance but also for their potential financial worth.

The Bronze 20p Coin: A Mishap Worth £750

Another error coin that’s causing a stir is the bronze 20p coin. Normally minted from a cupronickel alloy, some 20p coins were mistakenly struck onto the bronze metal typically used for 1p coins. This error happened when a batch of 1p coin metal slipped into the production line for the 20p coins, leading to a coin that should have been silver but is instead bronze.

This unusual variant has been confirmed by the Royal Mint as an extremely rare minting error. While no examples are currently available for sale, collectors and experts have previously valued these rare bronze 20p coins at up to £750 each, depending on their condition and authenticity. Given the rarity of this error, it’s no wonder collectors are keeping an eye out for these elusive coins.

The Role of Social Media in Coin Collecting

TikTok has played a major role in raising awareness about these error coins. Popular accounts like @CoinCollectingWizard, which has over 210,000 followers, help educate viewers about valuable coins and share tips on spotting errors. By showcasing coins that are either rare or have unique features, these TikTok influencers make it easier for people to recognize valuable collectibles in their own change.

The TikTok community has helped make coin collecting more accessible, with users learning about these hidden gems from the comfort of their homes. The hashtag #CoinCollecting has gained traction as people share their finds and experiences with error coins, pushing the hobby into the mainstream.

Why Are Error Coins So Valuable?

The value of error coins stems from their rarity. Minting errors are usually discovered and corrected quickly, which means only a few coins end up circulating. As a result, these coins are considered rare and can fetch significant sums in the collector market.

Collectors value these coins not only for their unique characteristics but also for their potential to increase in value over time. Whether it’s a misstruck £1 coin or a bronze 20p piece, these error coins offer a fascinating glimpse into the world of minting and the value placed on rare artifacts.

Conclusion: Keep an Eye on Your Change

With the growing interest in rare and error coins, it’s worth paying close attention to your pocket change. While most coins will be of the ordinary variety, you never know when you might come across one of these highly valuable minting mistakes. Whether you’re an experienced collector or a casual observer, spotting a misstruck £1 or bronze 20p coin could prove to be a valuable find

Reference Article