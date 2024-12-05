Rare $1 Bill with Serial Number ‘1’ Discovered in Vending Machine: Could Be Worth Thousands

In a stroke of luck that many collectors only dream of, Calvin Westfall, a vending machine operator and avid collector in Parkersburg, Georgia, uncovered a rare treasure—a $1 bill with the serial number G00000001I. This particular bill, part of the 2013 Series G, holds a special place in the world of numismatics, as it’s the very first note printed in its series. Here’s a closer look at this incredible discovery and the lasting value of rare paper currency.

The Unlikely Discovery

Westfall’s discovery is nothing short of extraordinary. Four months ago, while tending to his soda pop vending machines, he found a $1 bill with an unusual serial number. Initially, Westfall was unaware of the bill’s significance. As a collector, he regularly inspects the coins and bills that pass through his machines, but this particular find stood out. At first, Westfall nearly parted with the bill, intending to give it to a friend for gas money. However, upon closer inspection, he realized that the bill was something truly unique.

What Makes This Bill So Special?

Serial numbers play a crucial role in the value of paper currency. Bills with low serial numbers, particularly those starting with “00000001,” are highly sought after by collectors. These bills are typically reserved for special purposes or kept in circulation only for a short time, making them extremely rare.

According to Steve Hand, a dealer at Union Coins and Currency in Marietta, Westfall’s bill is a highly coveted find. “That’s a rare bill,” Hand explained. “If someone collects paper currency, this would be a prized addition to their collection.” While this bill has been in circulation, its low serial number gives it a value that far exceeds its face value. Hand estimates that an uncirculated version could sell for $15,000 or more.

A Family Heirloom

Despite its potential value, Westfall has no plans to sell the bill. Instead, he intends to keep it as part of his growing collection, which he plans to pass on to his daughter, Tabitha Davis. Davis, who is also developing an interest in sports card collecting, has started to learn the ins and outs of rare coin and bill collecting from her father. Westfall hopes to teach his daughter the importance of noticing valuable items in everyday life, much like he did when he found the bill in his vending machine.

The Enduring Appeal of Collectibles

Westfall’s story highlights the enduring fascination with rare collectibles, including coins and paper money. Local auctioneer Madison Williams explains that collectibles like these hold their value, especially during times of economic uncertainty. “Old coins, particularly silver dollars, are incredibly stable,” Williams noted. This stability is a key factor in the long-term appeal of rare items, which continue to be treasured by collectors worldwide.

A Unique and One-of-a-Kind Find

What makes Westfall’s $1 bill even more extraordinary is its uniqueness. According to Al Woodrich of the Parkersburg Coin Club, only one bill in the world carries the serial number G00000001I, making it a true one-of-a-kind find. This rarity further cements the bill’s status as a prized piece of numismatic history.

Conclusion

Calvin Westfall’s discovery is a reminder of the hidden treasures that can be found in the most unexpected places. His rare $1 bill, with its enviable serial number, is not just a valuable piece of currency—it’s a family heirloom in the making. For collectors like Westfall, the thrill of the hunt and the joy of preserving rare items for future generations remain at the heart of the hobby. As interest in rare coins and paper money continues to grow, stories like his remind us of the lasting value and timeless appeal of these collectibles.

Reference Article