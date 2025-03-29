Rapper’s Sister Killed During 120 MPH Pursuit With Arkansas State Police

Every narrative contains at least two sides. However, regardless of your perspective, the case is a tragedy. Since her brother is a well-known Memphis rapper, Laterrika Woods’ death following a police chase in Arkansas has made headlines. However, the 29-year-old woman who died when a Ram pickup escaping Arkansas State Police collided was also a mother. Now, her absence is permanent.

According to the ASP, officers directed Torkilo Hambrick, 30, to stop his pickup on I-40. According to Distractify, Hambrick and the two women in his pickup were returning to Memphis after a birthday celebration. That meant they were traveling away from Little Rock, but still more than an hour away from home. Hambrick refused to stop over, and the Arkansas State Police pursued him.

Hambrick drove east at speeds of above 120 mph (ca. 193 km/h). After 18 miles (ca. 29 km), the Arkansas State Police decided to call off the chase—by whatever means necessary. Troopers intentionally struck the rear of Hambrick’s truck to drive it off the road. The top-heavy car overturned, ejecting and killing Woods. According to HypeFresh, the other passenger, Taricaa Lashay, was also seriously injured, including having her arm amputated.

Aftermath of the tragic Arkansas police chase

Following the chase, the Arkansas State Police apprehended Hambrick. Officers discovered two firearms, money, a bottle of promethazine, marijuana, and other substances in the vehicle. They blamed Hambrick for Woods’ death. In a news release, ASP Col. Mike Hager stated, “This tragedy is a direct result of the suspect’s reckless, selfish actions.” This case is another illustration of what might happen when a suspect flees from the police.”

John Lotts, who goes under the handle Big Boogie, turned to Instagram to grieve his older sister, Laterrika Woods: “I Love You Sister. Tears. @_dadonwoo. ” I’m going to log off today.” Col. Hager claims the rapper has not issued a statement since his Instagram post.

If the ASP hadn’t hit Hambrick’s truck, would Woods still be alive? We’ll never really know. However, a 120-mph chase lasting 18 miles endangered the lives of hundreds of other vehicles. Bystanders are frequently killed during police chases. ASP aimed to safeguard and help as many bystanders as possible.

It is a tough topic. But one thing is clear: it’s tragic that Lotts lost his sister—and even more tragic that Lotts’ nephew will grow up without his mom.

