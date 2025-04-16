Prince George’s County Police Officer Suspended Following Off-duty Arrest

According to PGPD, a Prince George’s County Police officer has been suspended after being arrested on Saturday for alleged involvement in a brawl in Washington, DC.

DC Police arrested Lt. Jeremy Ingraham at a business just after 5 p.m. and charged him with second-degree assault. He was not on duty with the PGPD at the time of the arrest.

Ingraham has been with the Prince George’s County Police Department since 2012 and currently works in the Bureau of Investigation. PGPD did not say how long the suspension will last.

The investigation into the attack is being handled by MPD, which is the arresting agency. PGPD is currently sending all inquiries to MPD.

Reference Article